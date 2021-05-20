newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Electric Ford F-150 Can Power Your Entire House for Three Days on a Single Charge

By Rob Stumpf
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

If you ration your power usage, Ford says it can stretch that to 10 days. Ford's all-new electric F-150 is here, and it shows that Detroit is not messing around when it comes to the rapid shift towards electrification. Its best-selling pickup has now received the plug-in treatment, offering buyers the option to ditch gasoline and spring for a battery, complete with an available 563 horsepower on tap.

www.thedrive.com
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Electric Power#Battery Power#Electric Car#Tesla Energy#Car Models#Battery Backup#Electric Ford#Ford Intelligent Power#The Mega Power Frunk#Xlt#Ford Charge Station Pro#Blue Oval#Power Homes#Utility#Top Spec Models#Energy Storage#Wheels#Energy Costs#Electrification
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsrenewanews.com

Ford reviving F-150 Lightning for electric F-Series pickup

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Ford has confirmed that it’s using the F-150 Lightning name for its upcoming fully electric F-Series models due starting in 2022. The automaker disclosed little more about the electric F-150 Lightning, but it announced an official reveal date of May 19, and indicated that the model will bring “stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities” to…
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ford to Reveal New Battery-Electric F-150 Lightning Next Week

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) said that its upcoming electric pickup truck will take a name from its past -- "F-150 Lightning" -- and that it will be fully revealed at a live-streamed event on May 19. Ford's much-anticipated electric F-150 is expected to go head-to-head with electric pickups from Tesla...
Carstribuneledgernews.com

Ford's forthcoming battery-electric truck to be called 'F-150 Lightning'

May 10—Ford Motor Co.'s battery-electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck is coming — and now it has a name. The Blue Oval revealed Monday that the truck will be dubbed "F-150 Lightning." The vehicle itself will be unveiled May 19 via a livestreamed event from Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn.
Carsreviewgeek.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Returns as a New Electric Truck

Today Ford announced that its upcoming electric truck would be called the F-150 Lightning. Bringing back the popular SVT Lightning name from the 90s for an all-electric pickup truck just makes sense. The new wheels will officially be unveiled on May 19th. The Ford F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle...
CarsHooniverse

Ford to use Lightning name for upcoming electric F-150

It’s been on the way for a while now, and it’s closer than ever. The all-electric Ford F-150 is set to be revealed on May 19th. Before that happens, we have a name for the thing; the F-150 Lightning. And you know what? I’m totally fine with that!. This makes...
Carselectrek.co

Longest-range electric vehicles (EVs) you can buy in 2021

As electric vehicles look to gain an even larger portion of the automobile market in 2021, consumers will look at a number of factors as they choose to go electric. One major specification on any EV data sheet is the estimated range i.e. the amount of miles your new vehicle can travel on a single charge. Naturally, you’re going to want the most battery for your buck. Below is a list of the current EV options for 2021 sorted by longest range.
Carsfinchannel.com

Battery Breakthrough for Electric Cars

The FINANCIAL -- Long-lasting, quick-charging batteries are essential to the expansion of the electric vehicle market, but today’s lithium-ion batteries fall short of what’s needed — they’re too heavy, too expensive and take too long to charge. According to Harvard University, for decades, researchers have tried to harness the potential...
Buying Carssilodrome.com

Can You Help Identify This? A 1939 Ford Custom Roadster Mystery Car

Reading time: about 3 minutes. This unusual roadster is coming up for sale with Mecum in Indianapolis this month, it’s a custom bodied mid-century roadster based on the chassis and running gear of a 1939 Ford, equipped with a flathead V8 and a 3-speed manual transmission. What you’ve read in...
Carsluxurylaunches.com

0 to 62 mph in 2 seconds and packing 2040 horsepower – This $2 million Italian electric hypercar with solid state batteries can be the next big thing

There’s a good chance you might have never heard of the Italian brand Automobili Estrema which has revealed an electric hypercar that might obliterate its competitors if we are to believe the specifications and the numbers released by the company. Meet the Estrema Fulminea, an electric hypercar with over 2000hp on tap. Revealed at the Turin Automobile Museum in the form of a show car, we have to say that it looks stunning, especially the rear end. However, the highlight of the EV is its cutting-edge battery pack. Automobili Estrema says the hypercar a ‘hybrid’ battery pack that consists of both ultra-capacitors and solid-state cells.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Megawatt truck stop, solid-state battery tech, Mach-E OTA updates, Fisker and Sharp: Today’s Car News

Ford is already showing what it plans to do with over-the-air updates and the Mustang Mach-E. A solid-state battery advance claims to tackle a familiar problem with a different solution. A truck stop in California plans to offer no gas or diesel but will have megawatt charging for semis. And Fisker EVs will offer some of the latest interfaces from Sharp. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.
CarsMorgan County Citizen

News flash! Electric cars require new power plants

While the Biden Administration wants an electric car in every garage, there is a big problem with electric cars. The Pew Research Center points out that: “The average electric vehicle requires 30 kilowatt-hours to travel 100 miles — the same amount of electricity an average American home uses each day to run appliances, computers, lights and heating and air conditioning.”
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Maybe This Is What The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Looks Like

The Ford F-150 Lightning debuts on March 19, but we still don't have a clear idea of what the whole truck looks like. WB.Artist20 gave Motor1.com permission to re-publish his renderings of how the electric pickup might look. The front is the part of the truck that we know the...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

This 10.6L, Three-Cylinder Diesel Truck Engine Beats Emission Targets, Could Run On Hydrogen

It's now being tested in a Walmart fleet truck, which could pave the way to mass adoption. NOx emissions from diesel vehicles, which have proven to be much higher in the real world than predicted in laboratory conditions, have even been blamed for tens of thousands of premature deaths. But as of right now, there's not a great substitute in every application. Scandals like Dieselgate in the consumer automotive segment are, after half a decade, still rolling on and even with emissions defeat devices under siege, diesel has become a dirty word.
CarsCleanTechnica

The Ford F-150 Lightning — Ford’s Electric Pickup Truck Entry!

The electric Ford F-150 is coming, and we have all the details! Well, no, not really, but we do have a name!. The vehicle will be called the Ford F-150 Lightning. Good choice, Ford, good choice. Frankly, I’m surprised we haven’t had a Lightning on the market yet. But maybe I’m biased, being from the lightning capital of the world and all.
CarsPosted by
Axios

Ford's electric F-150 reveal is a pivotal EV moment

Ford Motor Co. will take the wraps off the electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck on Wednesday night. Why it matters: It's a big moment in the young movement toward pickups with a plug — and for electric vehicles more broadly. Ford won't be the first to market...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Pile of Twisted Metal at a Salvage Auction Used to Be a 2005 Ford GT

You can't tell by looking at it, but this was once a supercar. If you've ever been to a car auction, you know just how invigorating it can be to watch classics and exotics go across the block. Surely, the rare vehicles sold off at Barrett-Jackson are a sight to see, but focusing on wrecked vehicles being sold on sites like Copart reaches a whole other level of interesting.