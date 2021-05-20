newsbreak-logo
Environment

Several south-metro cities under tornado warnings; tornadoes reported farther south

By Alex Chhith
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral tornado warnings and tornadoes were reported in south-central Minnesota on Wednesday night. No damage or injuries have been reported. Several communities in the southern metro were under a tornado warning until 9:15, including Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley and Prior Lake. Elsewhere, Northfield and Dundas, were under warnings until mid-evening.

www.startribune.com
#Tornado Warnings#Tornadoes#Extreme Weather#Cities#South Central Minnesota#Southern#Lakeville#Burnsville#Minn#Mid Evening#Faribault#Northfield#Warsaw
