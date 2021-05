After leaving so much on the floor in Tuesday night’s overtime thriller against the Suns, the shorthanded Cavaliers just didn’t have enough in the tank for the Blazers. Cleveland stuck with Portland through much of the first half and were within striking distance late in the third quarter, but the Blazers went on a big run to close the period and cruised to the finish line in the fourth – handing the Cavs their seventh straight loss, 141-105, and sending them back on the road following a winless homestand.