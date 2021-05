Ori and I both love a classic sticky toffee pudding, but it can be aggressively sweet. All of that sugar serves a purpose, though, providing moisture for the cake’s signature puddinglike texture. If you cut back on the sugar and dates, the cake dries out and loses flavor; add in more fat and it becomes too heavy. My solution, then, is to use apples and prunes, both of which add moisture and that great sharp, sticky flavor but without the cloying sweetness. Instead of putting the dates in the cake, I work them into a buttery sauce that completes the elegant dessert. Or leave the cake plain and enjoy a slice for breakfast or afternoon tea.