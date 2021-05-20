newsbreak-logo
The Ethical Life podcast: Why are employers having such a tough time finding workers?

By Richard Kyte The Ethical Life
Democrat-Herald
 8 hours ago

Episode 14: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss why so many employers are having such a tough time filling their job openings and whether the extra federal jobless benefits are part of the reason. Next, they take a closer look at where we’re at with loosening COVID restrictions and whether vaccines are being used where the need is the greatest. And in the third segment, they try to determine whether the internet has made us meaner.

Small Businessarchitecturaldigest.com

How to Have Tough Conversations With Clients

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Editor’s note: Small-business guru LuAnn Nigara provides tell-it-like-it-is business education for tens of thousands of designers and creatives the world over via her popular podcast, A Well-Designed Business, books, and speaking engagements for the National Kitchen and Bath Association, High Point Market, ASID National, the Design Influencers Conference, and beyond. In her monthly column for AD PRO, Nigara shares actionable insights—gleaned both from her twice-weekly conversations with design industry pros as well as her 35-plus years running a custom window treatment business, Window Works—on the most common small-business challenges members of the trade face today.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Las Vegas employers having difficulty finding workers

Articles describing the present difficulty incurred by businesses in hiring employees point to the various stimulus payments as the reason. According to this belief, potential employees prefer to receive such funds and not seek work. These articles fail to mention that many individuals have been disheartened by the instability and uncertainty of employment in Las Vegas and have moved to other areas. This has always been a transient town.
San Diego, TXLongview News-Journal

Navarrette: Employers fall on hard times

SAN DIEGO — The most delicate relationship in the universe of human interactions is the one between employers and workers. And, in the United States, as millions of Americans gingerly emerge from the year of the pandemic, that relationship is in shambles. There was a bargain. It’s been broken. And it wasn’t the employees who broke it.
PodcastLa Crosse Tribune

The Ethical Life: Listen to past episodes of podcast series

Scott Rada, Lee Enterprises social media manager, and Richard Kyte, director of the Ethics Institute at Viterbo University, talk about the intersection of ethics and modern life. You can subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Economyspotonflorida.com

Businesses are having a hard time finding new employees

FORT MYERS After the pandemic shut down many industries and businesses, people are beginning to hire again. But, now they're having difficulty finding workers to fill those positions. There could be multiple factors contributing to that but Florida Senator Marco Rubio blames the government.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
SocietyMissoulian

The Ethical Life podcast: How will today's society be judged in 50 years?

Scott Rada and Richard Kyte predict what people 50 years from now will think of our society today. Later, they talk about the role luck plays in our lives. And, because this is our 13th episode, they'll look at the belief in superstitions, and why some people rely more on the supernatural rather than science and logic.
PodcastAugusta Free Press

Podcasts: Why are they helpful and attractive

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Nowadays, everybody listens to at least one podcast. Podcasts are very informative, engaging, and good sources of various information. Those that are just starting to explore the world of podcasts should know that podcasting is the process of broadcasting recordings online. A podcast is an easy-to-listen audio, and there are podcasts on any topic or subject you can imagine. Many companies of various industries recognize the value that podcasts bring, so many of them have their podcasts, informing listeners about their products, services, or something else. Even the best sports betting sites have podcasts for their regular visitors and betting fans.
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

American Workers Are Afraid To Take Time Off, New Study Finds

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but a growing number of American workers are taking a guilt trip instead of a vacation. After pandemic quarantine and isolation, all of us deserve time off from work. Studies show overworking long days on a weekly basis make us more stressed and less productive, while detaching from work makes us more energetic and resilient and boosts our productivity and the company’s bottom line. Still, despite the fact that nearly half of U.S. workers experienced mental health issues since the pandemic began, employees say mental health isn’t a valid reason to take PTO. Employees have so much PTO anxiety that they completely avoid scheduling medical appointments four times a year because they don’t want to have to ask for time off. Many are afraid they’ll be perceived as a slacker, get passed over for job promotions or that someone might be angling for their job.
Schuylkill County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Local manufacturers having difficult time finding workers

Manufacturers have been struggling with labor for years, but the pandemic has made it worse. John Quarmley is CEO of Highwood in Schuylkill County. The company makes synthetic wood and furniture. He needs at least 30 new people immediately to meet demand. He would prefer 50. "We do a job...
EconomyNPR

Why Are So Many Businesses Struggling To Find Workers?

Republicans say enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits are what's keeping people out of the workforce. That could be playing a role, but the complete picture is far more complicated. NPR chief economic correspondent Scott Horsley lays out the evidence for what's really behind the struggle to find workers. Stacey Vanek Smith,...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

This one weird trick will help struggling Kentucky employers find workers

As the economy is beginning to recover, we’re hearing the return of old, discredited claims that people just aren’t willing to work. Pay attention and you’ll notice that such complaints are loudest from companies that offer below-living wages, inadequate benefits and poor workplace flexibility. Yet such employers want highly qualified, eager applicants to line up for their jobs.
Los Angeles County, CAkcrw.com

Economy reopens, but employers struggle to find workers

LA County has moved to the least restrictive yellow tier in California’s reopening plan. As of today, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and even saunas can operate at 50% indoor capacity. Bars can also reopen indoors without having to serve food. It’s the closest we’ve come to returning to life pre-pandemic.
Edmonds, WAsouthsoundmag.com

Employing the Travelers Mindset in Quarantine Times

It took a pandemic to keep Rick Steves home — 2020 was the first year in decades Steves didn’t board a plane to Europe — or anywhere, for that matter. The popular public television host, best-selling guidebook author, and outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel has stayed busy at home in Edmonds. We caught up with him to learn what he’s been up to and how to have a traveler’s mindset at home.
U.S. PoliticsMontrose Daily Press

OPINION: Employers beg for workers: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Have you ever wondered what happens to flat-earthers?. Not all spend their days eating pudding with plastic spoons and rewatching old sitcoms — or as fabulists hanging at the end of the bar, boasting of their heroic exploits until closing time. Some become president of the United States. Or they...
PodcastPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Podcasters find niche in BusinessRadioX

Lee Kantor was onto something when he co-hosted “Dr. Fitness and the Fat Guy” in 2007. In those early days, it was called internet radio and Kantor and Adam Shafran featured fitness and wellness gurus such as the late Jack LaLanne and Denise Austin who discussed their books or DVDs at the time, Kantor said.
Economyflaglerlive.com

Employers: If You Want Workers, Pay a Living Wage

The sudden shift from “we love our essential workers” to “they’re living off the government dole” seemingly happened overnight. Across the country, local media coverage has been filled with stories of business owners lamenting that they are unable to fill positions as economies reopen. “We are short-staffed. Please be patient...