Tony Davis, 65, Faces 40 Years in Prison for Supplying Fentanyl That Led to Overdose Death

The 2 milligrams of fentanyl shown here are enough to kill a person. Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administraion

A man who supplied fentanyl that led to a San Diego woman’s overdose death pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges and faces a maximum possible penalty of 40 years in prison.

Tony Davis, 65, of San Diego, admitted distributing heroin and fentanyl to a street-level drug dealer, who in turn distributed the drugs that caused the Oct. 24, 2018, death of 41-year-old Jacqueline Galvan, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Davis’ pleas to charges of distribution of heroin and fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute heroin also came with admissions to selling more than 100 grams of heroin, prosecutors said.

Davis, who was arrested a few weeks after Galvan’s death, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 6 at the San Diego federal courthouse.

“This case should put drug dealers and those who supply them on notice that every time we have an overdose death, law enforcement will come looking for you, because lives are at stake,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “We will not stop with the street-level dealers but will follow the supply chain as far up as necessary and will use every available criminal and civil tool to combat this deadly epidemic and stop these tragic losses.”