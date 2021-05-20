newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Porter soccer’s Montes, Esparza heading to TAMIU

myrgv.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of Brownsville Porter Cowboys midfielders will be heading to Texas A&M International University together in the fall. On May 10, Brandon Montes and Erick Esparza signed to continue their soccer careers in Laredo, where they’ll play for Dustdevils coach Claudio Arias in the Lone Star Conference at the NCAA Division II level. They’ve both been working toward a college career for several years, hoping it’ll serve as a stepping stone to professional soccer.

myrgv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer#Exercise Science#Junior College#International Soccer#Texas College#Lone Star#Dustdevils#Ncaa Division Ii#Porter High School#Brownsville Isd#Professional Soccer#Laredo#Tryout Camps#Illustrious Careers#District 32 5a#Fall#Luck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Evanston, ILnusports.com

Russell Payne Named Head Men’s Soccer Coach

EVANSTON, Ill. – Russell Payne has been named Northwestern's head men's soccer coach, Combe Family Vice President for Athletics & Recreation Mike Polisky announced Friday. Payne comes to Evanston after 11 seasons as head coach at Army West Point. "We are ecstatic to welcome Russell, Vanessa, Harper and Kellen to...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Clemson Women's Soccer...

Live scores from the Clemson and Santa Clara DI Women's Soccer game, including box scores, individual and team statistics and play-by-play.
Soccerneviewpoint.com

Hawk’s soccer midseason updates

After almost a year of not being able to play any games, athletes have been itching to play some real competition. For the soccer athletes, this year is all about building up both teams and improving each game. For head coach of both men and women soccer teams, Chad Miller,...
Sevier County, TNMountain Press

Huffman headed to Maryville College to play soccer

SEVIERVILLE — Sevier County senior Colby Huffman won’t have to go far to continue his soccer career in college. The Smoky Bear midfielder made it official on Thursday afternoon that he is headed to Maryville College to continue his soccer and academic career this coming fall. He has been an...
scoringlive.com

Kalani seeking boys soccer head coach

Kalani High School is accepting applications for its boys varsity soccer head coaching position. This position will be responsible for all aspects of a highly competitive boys' soccer program. Some duties include teaching soccer techniques and game strategy, staffing, monitoring of grades, and character development in an educationally-based athletic program. Candidates should possess successful coaching experience at the collegiate, high school, or club level. In addition, candidates should have effective communication skills and organize a competitive high school athletic soccer program.
Belgrade, MTmontanasports.com

Belgrade Panthers name Robert Lemley boys varsity soccer head coach

BELGRADE — Belgrade High School announced it has a new varsity boys soccer head coach in Dr. Robert Lemley, and he said he has a three-to-five-year plan to turn the program around. “Want the other high schools to know that when they’re going to play Belgrade, we’re going to bring...
Soccermidvalejournal.com

Hillcrest soccer: Heading to the top

Hillcrest junior Jose Cortez dribbles ahead of his Olympus opponent in the win over the Titans. (Julie Slama/City Journals) It’s good to have goals. Just ask the Hillcrest boys soccer team. As of press deadline, the Huskies amassed 15 goals, resulting in 4-4 overall, 3-2 in 5A region play, and...
Oklahoma City, OKLaredo Morning Times

TAMIU enters LSC tourney as No. 6 seed

After finishing the regular season with a 25-18 record including 18-12 in league play, the Texas A&M International softball team has earned the No. 6 seed in the 2021 Lone Star Conference Championship. The 10-team, single-elimination tournament will be played over three days at Tom Heath Field on the campus...
GolfLaredo Morning Times

TAMIU's Holekamp in 4th after 1st round at NCAA Super Regional

Texas A&M International men’s golfer Parker Holekamp sits in a tie for fourth place after the first day at the NCAA South Central/West Super Regional. After 18 holes at the Par-72, 7,026-yard The Home Course, the Kingwood, Texas native turned in a card of 70 (-2) to sit in a six-way tie for fourth place, just two strokes off the leader.
Griffith, INNWI.com

Perez promoted to head coach for IUN men’s soccer

Castulo “Junior” Perez was recently promoted from assistant to head coach of men’s soccer at Indiana University Northwest. “It’s a program in its infancy, so it’s a chance to be part of building something and to be able to highlight kids from our area. Those things were attractive to me,” Perez said.
Soccerfrontrowsoccer.com

TOP HONORS: Hofstra’s Porter named first-team All-American

Lucy Porter finished with 10 goals and four assists. (Photo courtesy of Hofstra) Hofstra University senior midfielder Lucy Porter was named a first team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Thursday. Porter is the women’s soccer program’s first first team selection. She also is the second player...
Florida StateLaGrange Daily News

LHS soccer standout headed to Florida

It was a memorable season for the LaGrange Grangers, who won a region championship and reached the third round of the state soccer tournament for the first time in a decade. A key to the success the Grangers enjoyed was the performance of senior captain Toni Sosa, who not only excelled on the field, but also provide invaluable leadership.
College Sportspittsburghsoccernow.com

Postgame Reaction: Pitt Men’s Soccer Head Coach Jay Vidovich

The Pitt Panthers rolled to a 4-0 win against Central Florida in the NCAA Tournament Third Round match on Thursday afternoon at WakeMed Park. With the win, No. 2 Pitt will now face No. 7 Washington in the 4th round on Monday (1 p.m. kickoff) to determine which team from this quadrant of the NCAA Tournament bracket will make the College Cup (Final Four).
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

After horrible situation, Broncs boys soccer heads to postseason

Jackson’s boys soccer team wrapped up its final regular season matchup on Friday, a 4-0 victory over Evanston on the road, but the Broncs weren’t even sure they’d make the trip until they got on the bus. On Thursday the Jackson team hosted rival Star Valley in a game that...