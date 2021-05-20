Porter soccer’s Montes, Esparza heading to TAMIU

A pair of Brownsville Porter Cowboys midfielders will be heading to Texas A&M International University together in the fall. On May 10, Brandon Montes and Erick Esparza signed to continue their soccer careers in Laredo, where they’ll play for Dustdevils coach Claudio Arias in the Lone Star Conference at the NCAA Division II level. They’ve both been working toward a college career for several years, hoping it’ll serve as a stepping stone to professional soccer.