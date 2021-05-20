NU softball bounced out of NCAA Tournament

ALLENDALE -- Northwood's softball season came to an end Wednesday with a pair of losses on the opening day of the NCAA Midwest Regional tournament hosted by Grand Valley State. The Timberwolves lost 2-1 to Ohio Dominican in the opening round, then fell 3-1 to Hillsdale in an elimination game, ending a highly successful season at 29-16. Taylor Wright took the loss against ODU, going the distance and allowing seven hits with no walks, while striking out five to end her senior season with a 7-2 record.