A local man’s new book, published by the University of Oklahoma Press, brings the Guadalupe River Basin in the 19th century into vivid focus for history lovers. In “Texas Rangers, Ranchers, and Realtors,” author Thomas O. McDonald uses historical documents to tell the story of seven real families, including his own ancestors, pioneers James Hughes Callahan (1812-1856) and Sarah Day (1822-1856). “I think they would be surprised there was a book written about them, because I’m su ...