Poll reveals 75% of Portland residents do not support defunding the city’s police force

By Jenna Curren
Law Enforcement Today
 7 hours ago
PORTLAND, OR – Nearly one year since the “defund the police” movement began, a new poll has revealed that nearly 75% of Portland residents stated they do not support defunding the city’s police force. According to a recent poll commissioned by The Oregonian, three-fourths of Portland-area residents said that they...

We support those who hold the Thin Blue Line... in part because we ARE those who hold the Thin Blue Line. We are the largest law enforcement owned and operated media company in America. Law Enforcement Today (LET) is administered and owned by law enforcement officers. We embrace law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters. LET uses the experience of the law enforcement community to meet the challenges ahead of us. We publish first-hand accounts of how officers have successfully faced adversity or practiced excellence in law enforcement. We share news about the topics that impact the law enforcement community - including not just the officers, but also their loved ones and supporters.

