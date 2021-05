Believe it or not, Philadelphia has its very own Joker. You may have seen him, you not. But there is a man who dresses in a full blown Joker costume who rides up and down the streets of Philly on what he calls his "Joker Mobile." Now this isn't some sort of sick joke (no pun intended.) This guy actually has given himself the title of "The Joker" and has not let the people of Philly down since.