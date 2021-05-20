Rockford Park District Guide to All Things Summer Sports is Here
The Rockford Park District knows exactly how ready kids are to get out and play. This summer sports guide is filled with many great opportunities for just that. The just-released Summer Sports Guide from the Rockford Park District (RPD) is a great sign that the season ahead will really begin to feel like normal, pre-pandemic life. While it will have those feelings, the reality is that there are still important guidelines that will still be adhered to.97zokonline.com