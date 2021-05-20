newsbreak-logo
HORNETS EDGE VIKINGS: ME boys tennis picks up 3-2 win over Rockport

Gloucester Daily Times
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt all came down to one match in Wednesday's Cape Ann League Baker Division boys tennis clash between host Manchester Essex and Rockport. The Hornets and Vikings were all tied up with two wins a piece and only second doubles left on the court. In a very competitive match, it was Manchester Essex's Owen Bappe and Remsen Demeo that pulled away for the win in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) to clinch the 3-2 win at the Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts.

