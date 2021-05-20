HORNETS EDGE VIKINGS: ME boys tennis picks up 3-2 win over Rockport

Triton senior Cael Kohan dealt a gem for the Vikings on Thursday, pitching a complete game shutout to beat Georgetown baseball 5-0. Kohan struck out 10 while allowing six hits and no walks in the victory, and he also helped his own cause by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored at the plate to lead the offense. Joe Abt also had a big day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three RBI, a double, two stolen bases and a run scored and Ryan Lindholm and Tim Carter tacked on one RBI each as well.