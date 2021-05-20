Oklahoma to get 'Shot in the Arm' With 100 Percent Capacity

Patty Gasso’s already historic offense will have a little extra wind in their sails this weekend.

In fact, they’ll have it for the next three weekends should they advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, as the NCAA is now permitting 100 percent stadium capacities for the rest of the season.

After spending most of the season limited to 25 percent fan capacity at Marita Hynes Field, the Sooners are going to truly be able to feed off the home atmosphere they’ve grown accustomed to in the tournament runs of years past.

“We are pumped. So 50 percent you can kinda feel, you can feel it. But to have full capacity, I think it’s almost like you’re gonna feel what it used to feel like,” Gasso said during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “It’s been a long time since we have felt what it’s really felt like.”

Gasso has yearned for the ability to have more fans all season long, as her team feeds off the electricity the OU softball fans bring into the stadium.

Last weekend at the Big 12 Tournament inside Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma got a bit of a taste, beating Oklahoma State in front of 3,879 mostly Sooner fans.

But Gasso said having Marita Hynes Field back at 100 percent will take things to a different level.

“I’m looking forward to it. Just to feel the roar of a crowd, we felt a little bit of that at the Hall of Fame Stadium, but it was kind of dispersed out there so it wasn’t one big roar,” she said. “You could feel it, but not at the extent at the close proximity we’re gonna feel this weekend. So I think it’ll really be a shot in the arm for this team.”

Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo echoed her coach, saying she can’t wait to be back in a tournament atmosphere in Norman.

“The atmosphere is gonna be electric this weekend. I know our Sooner Nation always brings the energy.” Alo said. “I think it’ll be a little more than what we’ve been used to, especially this season, which is only better for us as a team.”

Despite the limited fans this year, the Sooners have been able to bring whoever is in the stadium to their feet with their explosive offense and their ability to continually make highlight-worthy plays in the field.

Now, the momentum swings brought by those big plays are only going to be magnified.

“It’s going to look normal, it’s going to sound normal. But normal to us right now has been like 25 percent,” Gasso said. “This is gonna be fun and it creates momentum, it creates energy, it creates al kinds of things that a team needs when they need it the most.”

Oklahoma’s first opportunity to take the field in front of a packed Marita Hynes Field will come Friday night at 7:30 p.m. when they begin their quest to return to the Women's College World Series against the Morgan State Bears.

“I’m very excited to play 100 percent in front of everyone,” Alo said.