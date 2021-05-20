newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma to get 'Shot in the Arm' With 100 Percent Capacity

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 14 hours ago

Patty Gasso’s already historic offense will have a little extra wind in their sails this weekend.

In fact, they’ll have it for the next three weekends should they advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, as the NCAA is now permitting 100 percent stadium capacities for the rest of the season.

After spending most of the season limited to 25 percent fan capacity at Marita Hynes Field, the Sooners are going to truly be able to feed off the home atmosphere they’ve grown accustomed to in the tournament runs of years past.

“We are pumped. So 50 percent you can kinda feel, you can feel it. But to have full capacity, I think it’s almost like you’re gonna feel what it used to feel like,” Gasso said during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “It’s been a long time since we have felt what it’s really felt like.”

Gasso has yearned for the ability to have more fans all season long, as her team feeds off the electricity the OU softball fans bring into the stadium.

Last weekend at the Big 12 Tournament inside Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma got a bit of a taste, beating Oklahoma State in front of 3,879 mostly Sooner fans.

But Gasso said having Marita Hynes Field back at 100 percent will take things to a different level.

“I’m looking forward to it. Just to feel the roar of a crowd, we felt a little bit of that at the Hall of Fame Stadium, but it was kind of dispersed out there so it wasn’t one big roar,” she said. “You could feel it, but not at the extent at the close proximity we’re gonna feel this weekend. So I think it’ll really be a shot in the arm for this team.”

Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo echoed her coach, saying she can’t wait to be back in a tournament atmosphere in Norman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vL4vo_0a59X9yg00

“The atmosphere is gonna be electric this weekend. I know our Sooner Nation always brings the energy.” Alo said. “I think it’ll be a little more than what we’ve been used to, especially this season, which is only better for us as a team.”

Despite the limited fans this year, the Sooners have been able to bring whoever is in the stadium to their feet with their explosive offense and their ability to continually make highlight-worthy plays in the field.

Now, the momentum swings brought by those big plays are only going to be magnified.

“It’s going to look normal, it’s going to sound normal. But normal to us right now has been like 25 percent,” Gasso said. “This is gonna be fun and it creates momentum, it creates energy, it creates al kinds of things that a team needs when they need it the most.”

Oklahoma’s first opportunity to take the field in front of a packed Marita Hynes Field will come Friday night at 7:30 p.m. when they begin their quest to return to the Women's College World Series against the Morgan State Bears.

“I’m very excited to play 100 percent in front of everyone,” Alo said.

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
170
Followers
246
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Gasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Field#Ou#Sooner Nation#The Morgan State Bears#Energy#Time#Fame Stadium#Highlight Worthy Plays#Hall#Hynes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Zoom
News Break
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Film Study: What OSU is Getting in KU Transfer Bryce Thompson

Last Thursday, Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from former five-star recruit and KU transfer Bryce Thompson. According to 247Sports, Thompson was ranked as the No. 20 player nationally and the top recruit from Oklahoma. He entered the transfer portal on April 13, and received interest from schools such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tulsa and UNC, along with OSU. Thompson narrowed his list down to the three Oklahoma schools, OU, OSU and Tulsa, before ultimately deciding to take continue his career in Stillwater.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Oklahoma rank in USA TODAY Sports top 25 projections?

The day after Alabama Crimson Tide won the national championship, the top 25 college football rankings came out for the 2021 season. The postseason rankings are in parenthesis but much has changed since January; spring practices occurred, players left for the NFL draft, some stayed for another year to up draft stock, and some players departed via the transfer portal to a new home.
Oklahoma StateThe Southern

Oklahoma awarded top seed in NCAA softball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS— Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship today when the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced the 64-team field. The Sooners will host Morgan State, an automatic qualifier from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Thirty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification, while the remaining 33...
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Who is the Oklahoma Sooners biggest competition in 2021?

The upcoming football season for the Oklahoma Sooners will be yet another challenge to get into the College Football Playoffs. It has been discussed ad nauseam about the expectations for the team are for 2021. The team has seen plenty of pre-season hype as the second-best team in the country behind the defending national champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners also have the favorite for the Heisman Memorial Trophy to lead them this season with Spencer Rattler. As well as adding two of the top transfers on that side of the ball with offensive tackle Wanya Morris and running back Eric Gray.
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Breakdown of Oklahoma's D-Line heading into 2021 season

Heading into the 2021 college football season, Oklahoma’s defensive line is poised for stardom on the gridiron. Last season under Alex Grinch’s tutelage, the Sooners had one of the most formidable pass rushes in the nation. The group consistently brought penetration and thrived in Grinch’s one-gap scheme. Nik Bonitto and...
Oklahoma Statecowboysrideforfree.com

Oklahoma State moves student seating onto floor of Gallagher-Iba

Oklahoma State students will be even closer to the action as it was announced Monday afternoon the Oklahoma State will be moving some of the student section to the floor of Gallagher-Iba Arena. In a statement for Athletic Director Mike Holder, he said the move was to bring the energy...
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

First Black Cowboy baseball players honored at O’Brate Stadium

Donkor Khalid and Freddie Moulder chatted for a couple of seconds and shared some laughs as they stood out on the baseball diamond. It was like old times for the two friends, who both joined the Oklahoma State University baseball team in 1965. They just wanted to have fun and play for a premier program like OSU.
Kentucky Statepistolsfiringblog.com

UGA Transfer Sahvir Wheeler Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky beat out Oklahoma State, Kansas and LSU for the services of Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler on Monday. Wheeler announced his decision with Jeff Goodman of Stadium in a livestream announcement with The Field of 68. OSU was considered to be in the thick of it for Wheeler...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma State drops series finale against Baylor

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State came up short in its final Big 12 Conference game of the season Sunday as the 21st-ranked Cowboys fell to Baylor, 9-3, at O’Brate Stadium. With the loss, the Cowboys are now 30-16-1 overall and finish their conference slate with a 12-12 mark. Offensively, OSU...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Lands No. 1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

Patty Gasso’s fears have been allayed. Gasso’s Oklahoma softball squad, ranked No. 1 in the nation for most of the season, drew the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Gasso had expressed concerns that the Sooners' relatively weak strength of schedule might mean a lower seed, but...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Texas Tech Pummels Oklahoma Again

With one weekend left in the regular season, Oklahoma’s topsy-turvy year on Sunday continued to spiral out of control. The Sooners were routed again by No. 7-ranked Texas Tech — their third blowout loss to the Red Raiders in their four meetings this season — this time a 13-2 run rule on Senior Day at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Ole Miss men’s golf begins NCAA Regional play in Oklahoma

For the fourth time in as many years, OUR GOLF SONS are headed to the post season. The team has the chance to put aside a bit of a schizophrenic spring season and make it to a Championship that wasn’t even played the year before thanks to COVID. The NCAAs have been the site of much heartbreak and consternation over that time. Missed opportunities, late-round collapses, and even a gosh damn bird have befallen our heroes in the NCAA Regional round to keep the team from a Championship berth.