Portland Trail Blazers fans are happier this week than they were at this time last week, and the Dave and Dia podcast is playing along! This week Dia Miller gets to come swooping in like Han Solo down the Death Star channel, blasting away the twin Tie Fighters of negativity and doom so her Blazers can put the torpedo of a 5-1 road trip right down the haters’ exhaust port. Meanwhile, Dave Deckard is back in the command cruiser, looking at the overall flow of the season and wondering if, “It’s a trap!”