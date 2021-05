The most highly anticipated, and potentially most consequential, vehicle of the electric era finally has a name: Lightning. Ford officially announced the moniker for their electrified F-150 pickup on Monday, an EV that has been in development for years. As the F-Series trucks have been the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades, its success in electrification will be a bellwether for both the future of EVs as a category and Ford as a company, especially as exciting upstarts like Rivian and Tesla are also on the cusp of releasing their own electric haulers.