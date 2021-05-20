Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov