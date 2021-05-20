newsbreak-logo
Calhoun County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

weather.gov
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Hardin. * Until early Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.9 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 25.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Hardin 25.0 24.9 Wed 8 pm 25.2 25.2 25.0 25.0 24.9

alerts.weather.gov
Greene County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Macoupin The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greene County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carlinville, Greenfield, Wrights, Nilwood, Hettick, Standard City and Atwater. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH