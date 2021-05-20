Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Hardin. * Until early Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.9 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 25.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Hardin 25.0 24.9 Wed 8 pm 25.2 25.2 25.0 25.0 24.9