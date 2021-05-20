Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Valley City. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 15.3 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.6 Wed 8 pm 14.5 14.9 15.2 15.3 15.2