Pike County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Valley City. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 15.3 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.6 Wed 8 pm 14.5 14.9 15.2 15.3 15.2

Hardin, IL
Pike County, IL
Scott County, IL
Illinois Cars
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
Morgan County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Morgan; Scott The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Scott County in west central Illinois Northern Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chapin, or 8 miles north of Winchester, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Alexander, Bluffs, Chapin, Exeter, South Jacksonville, Concord, Sinclair, Merritt and Jacksonville Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 67 and 78. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH