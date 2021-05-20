Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to 14.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow.