newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bienville Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to 14.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dixie Inn, LA
City
Bienville, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
Bossier Parish, LA
Cars
Webster Parish, LA
Cars
City
Springhill, LA
County
Bossier Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Webster Parish, LA
County
Bienville Parish, LA
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Louisiana Flooding#Bienville Parishes#Bayou Dorcheat Near#Columbia Parishes#Bossier#Flood Stage#Drive#Vehicles#Severity#Target Area#Caution#Riverbanks#Necessary Precautions#Walking#Shv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Natchitoches, Red River, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Natchitoches; Red River; Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL RED RIVER...NORTH CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES SOUTHEASTERN BIENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN WINN PARISHES At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Jonesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martin, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Friendship, Liberty Hill, Sailes and Brice. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Jackson, Natchitoches, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Jackson; Natchitoches; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson Parish in north central Louisiana Northeastern Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 455 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles southwest of Jonesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Chatham, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Calvin, Bienville, Quitman, Sikes, Brice, Friendship, Joyce and Liberty Hill. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Central Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 329 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belcher, or 19 miles north of Shreveport, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Haughton, Blanchard, Benton, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Belcher, Gilliam, Eastwood, Fosters, Alden Bridge, Ferguson, Fillmore, Cross Lake, Bodcau, Cavett and Ivan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CADDO AND CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISHES At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benton, or 15 miles north of Bossier City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Haughton, Blanchard, Benton, Eastwood, Fosters, Dixie, Alden Bridge, Rocky Mount, Ferguson, Princeton, Fillmore, Linton, Cross Lake, Bodcau, Bellevue, Barksdale Air Force Base, Ivan and Red Chute. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN WEBSTER...SOUTHWESTERN CLAIBORNE AND NORTH CENTRAL BIENVILLE PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 815 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shongaloo, or 7 miles southeast of Springhill, moving southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Minden, Homer, Cotton Valley, Gibsland, Sarepta, Shongaloo, Evergreen, Athens, Mount Lebanon, Leton, Holly Springs, Aycock, Spring Lake, Lake Clairborne and Ada. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and north central and northwestern Louisiana.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jackson Parish in north central Louisiana Southeastern Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northeastern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Lincoln Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1123 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Gibsland, or 21 miles southeast of Minden, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ruston, Grambling, Arcadia, Gibsland, Simsboro, Lucky, Bienville, Bryceland, Mount Lebanon, Sailes and Brice. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Part of Shreveport Region

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:. This warning is in effect until noon today. A severe thunderstorm is moving into the area right now. It is 8 miles south of Bossier City, moving northeast at 30 mph. We could see wind gusts of up to 60 mph. This storm might also include quarter size hail.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.