Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet. * Forecast...The upper Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise to a crest of 13 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground.