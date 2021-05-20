newsbreak-logo
Spirits of Vengeance Spirit Rider #1 Will Bring Kushala & Blaze Back

By Ian Melton
bleedingcool.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe mentioned it was coming, and the knowledge started creating speculation, but now it is confirmed for August as Kushala, Marvel's Demon / Spirit Rider, and Spirit of Vengeance/Ghost Rider of the 1800s will return in Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1. Created by Robbie Thompson and Javier Rodriguez, Kushala...

