Spirits of Vengeance Spirit Rider #1 Will Bring Kushala & Blaze Back

Multiversity’s history column returns with a look at the comic industry from 1951. America saw its share of turbulence in 1951. The Korean War had just begun in November 1950, and the public was still trying to get over World War II, which had ended just five years earlier. This new conflict was geographically smaller, but the stakes seemed much bigger now that allies of both sides had nuclear weapons. Closer to home, everyone was aware of a rise in youth crime. A 1952 government report found that annual juvenile delinquency rose 10% nationally in 1951, and 20% in New York City specifically. That broad of a change in such a short time led parents to conclude their kids’ problems couldn’t be their fault, so everyone was looking for a scapegoat. Media outlets, which were just as sensationalist 70 years ago as they are today, downplayed the fact that 1950 was a 14-year low in juvenile delinquency and that a 10% jump in 1951 still put the nation below average. They also downplayed the analysts who said the Korean War was the most likely cause of the increase – the absence of brothers, fathers, and sons was needed to fight those godless commies, and reporting a downside to it would be quite un-American.