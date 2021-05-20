Saratoga County lowers youth big-game hunting age to 12

SARATOGA COUNTY – Saratoga County on Tuesday became one of the first counties in the state to lower the hunting age for big-game hunters from 14 to 12, effective this fall. The lower hunting age — an effort to encourage a new generation of big-game hunters — was approved by the state Legislature and signed into law earlier this year, but with a provision that requires county legislatures to vote to adopt a local law to “opt-in” to allowing the lower hunting age.