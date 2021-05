Bloomington North will host the 2021 Girls Track and Field Sectional on Tuesday, May 18, 5:30 pm and the 2021 Boys Track and Field Sectional on Thursday, May 20, 5:30 pm. Admission is $6 and is limited to 2 per participant. Parents must give the name of their athlete to be able to purchase 2 tickets at the gate. Please try to bring exact change. Bloomington is under capacity restrictions from the Monroe County Health Department and have to stay below 450 fans. Masks are required for all of the spectators, workers, and athletes (while not competing).