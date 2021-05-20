newsbreak-logo
Anoka County, MN

With Many Covid Mandates Lifted, The Front Line Foundation Looks Ahead to a Pair of Upcoming Fundraising Events

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Front Line Foundation recently granted funds for S.W.A.T. medic trainings for Anoka County paramedics. The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today that plans for two fundraising events are all systems go thanks to fewer restrictions for indoor and outdoor events. The Front Line Foundation is busy making plans to host The All American Galas on July 20 and its annual golf tournament set for September 7.

