North's Mikulich a triple threat in track and field

The 2021 GHSA Track & Field State Championship is set to stage a busy weekend of high-drama as the state’s most elite track and field stars compete for the ultimate prize. When the season was abruptly cancelled a year ago, it left the podiums empty and the result is the Buford girls and Chapel Hill girls will look to extend their championship streaks to four years this weekend after last year’s hiatus. Buford previously won the last three state crowns in Class 5A, but will now be represented in Class 6A against stacked field of contenders. Chapel Hill remains in Class 4A and we will also see Greater Atlanta Christian attempt to win its fourth state title in the last five state tournaments.