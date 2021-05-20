North's Mikulich a triple threat in track and field
Cody Mikulich was a do-it-all track and field athlete at Tri-North middle school. Two years ago. The Bloomington North football standout running back, coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season, is certainly bigger, stronger and faster than he was as an eighth grader. But still, the idea he’d be able to replicate his role as a top competitor in the throws, jumps and sprints at the high school level, and for one of the better programs in the state, seemed a bit of a reach.www.hoosiertimes.com