North's Mikulich a triple threat in track and field

By Jim Gordillo The Herald-Times
Herald-Times
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Mikulich was a do-it-all track and field athlete at Tri-North middle school. Two years ago. The Bloomington North football standout running back, coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season, is certainly bigger, stronger and faster than he was as an eighth grader. But still, the idea he’d be able to replicate his role as a top competitor in the throws, jumps and sprints at the high school level, and for one of the better programs in the state, seemed a bit of a reach.

