Proposed dress code at NSU raises flap

NATCHITOCHES –Northwestern State hosted the first two of six commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 5, awarding bachelor, associate and doctoral degrees to graduates from the College of Nursing and School of Allied Health, graduate degrees to graduates from the Graduate School and College of Arts and Sciences and graduate and doctoral degrees to graduates from the Gallaspy Family College of Education and Human Development. Kimberly Gallow of New Orleans was among those earning a graduate degree in Student Affairs in Higher Education from the School of Education, presented by NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio. Ceremonies will continue at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7. Viewers can watch a live stream of each ceremony at www.nsula.edu. More information on ceremonies and FAQs are available at www.nsula.edu/graduation.