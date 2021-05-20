newsbreak-logo
Colleges

Proposed dress code at NSU raises flap

By Grant D. Crawford gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 9 hours ago

A proposed dress code policy for Northeastern State University employees drew fire after being shared across social media over the past 24 hours, but an NSU official said the document is only a draft and not set in stone. Documents surfaced on social media Tuesday evening, outlining proposed appropriate and...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com
