COLFAX - The Colfax High School track team is in the midst of a flurry of meets in a shortened season, acting as a home fill-in location for teams not permitted to host. On May 1 in Davenport, the boys 400-meter relay team of Dyamin Vanek, Damian Demler, Jaxon Wick and Bradyn Heilsberg took first place at an eight-team meet. In overall results, the Colfax boys finished fourth and the girls third.