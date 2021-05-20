Storytelling festival goes virtual on June 5
Of the many things about Oak Ridge history that are so special, one is the wide variety of culturally entertaining opportunities usually found only in much larger cities. We are indeed fortunate to be able to avail ourselves of such things as the Oak Ridge Playhouse, the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association, and the Art Center. These date back to the early days and they have one significant thing in common. They came about because a group of individuals wanted Oak Ridge to have those things and they just set about to make it happen.www.oakridger.com