Oak Ridge, TN

Storytelling festival goes virtual on June 5

Oak Ridger
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the many things about Oak Ridge history that are so special, one is the wide variety of culturally entertaining opportunities usually found only in much larger cities. We are indeed fortunate to be able to avail ourselves of such things as the Oak Ridge Playhouse, the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association, and the Art Center. These date back to the early days and they have one significant thing in common. They came about because a group of individuals wanted Oak Ridge to have those things and they just set about to make it happen.

www.oakridger.com
City
Friendship, TN
Oak Ridge, TN
Society
Oak Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
City
Jonesborough, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storytellers#Virtual On#Storytelling#Interactive Entertainment#Festival#Creative Artists#Concept Art#Playhouse#The Committee Of 50#The Ferrell Shop#Rotary Clubs#Wuot Public Radio#Committee#Theatre Director#Technical Artists#Chamber Music#Zoom Workshops#Venues#Audiences Laugh#Tradition
Jonesborough, TNCitizen Tribune

Gov. Lee, Oak Ridge Boys to kick off 225 Celebration in Jonesborough

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced he will kick off Tennessee’s yearlong celebration commemorating 225 years of statehood with a special musical appearance by Country Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys in downtown Jonesborough on June 1. “As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I’m honored...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oak Ridge, TNDaily Times

Changes to the museum’s operating schedule

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will return to a full operating schedule on June 1. The new schedule will be: Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1-4 p.m., all year-round. The museum’s popular Third Sunday Open House will also return in June. Plans are also...
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade...
Anderson County, TNWYSH AM 1380

Dogwood Arts donate art kits to AC students

Almost 1200 middle and high school students in Anderson County received free art kits on Tuesday thanks to the Dogwood Arts Festival. The kits include markers, pens, pencils, stickers and a sketch pad, and students were able to take them home to use. The donation was valued at over $80,000...
Anderson County, TNWYSH AM 1380

It’s ba-ack! Norris Day set to return July 3rd

The Norris Lions Club has announced that its annual Norris Day Celebration will return this year after the pandemic put the kibosh on it last year. Norris Day will be Saturday, July 3rd, and running enthusiasts can begin the day with the Firecracker Road Run sponsored by the Norris Recreation Commission.
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

The accomplishments of a 1999 ORHS grad who copes with blindness

Benita Albert brings us the story of Ricky Jones. You will find this one most unusual. Enjoy learning about his accomplishments while dealing with blindness. The full New York City Marathon, a 26.2-mile challenge was completed by 1999 Oak Ridge High School (ORHS) alumnus Ricky Jones twice, in 2014 and 2015. Perhaps there are other ORHS alumni who can claim a similar feat, but Ricky’s achievement must include the fact that he is totally blind. He was able to run with the guided assistance of two running partners, volunteers from the Nashville chapter of Achilles International, an organization dedicated to providing support for disabled runners. More on Ricky’s marathon experiences will be told in a part two installment of his amazing life story.
Knoxville, TNinsideofknoxville.com

A Conversation with Cynthia Markert at Mauzy Broadway Studio

I met Cynthia Markert at her pop-up studio, Mauzy Broadway Pop-up Salon at 130 West Jackson Avenue (next to Robin Easter Design). The pop-up art gallery, featuring works by Markert and her neighbor, friend, and local artist Wendy Williams, is set to run to the end of this month. It offers a great opportunity to see works from her private collection arranged chronologically from her years at UT as a student, through today.
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

Oak Ridge Schools’ Volunteers of the Year chosen: The Luttrells

At a recent meeting, the Oak Ridge Board of Education unanimously chose Coach Robert Luttrell and his wife Claire Luttrell as Volunteers of the Year for Oak Ridge Schools. The school system previously honored them as Volunteers of the Month in February. “A giant thank you goes out to Volunteers...
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

College radiology lab named in memory of couple

The radiology lab in the Coffey/McNally Building on Roane State Community College's Oak Ridge Branch Campus now has an official name: the Mary Alice and Wallace Casnelli Radiology Lab. A plaque on the wall outside the lab bears the couple’s names and was recently dedicated. The Casnelli’s estate included a...
Anderson County, TNWYSH AM 1380

ACS announces graduation schedule for Class of ’21

Graduation season officially kicks off in Anderson County this evening (Thursday, May 13th), as the Class of 2021 prepares to call it a high school career and move on to their next big things. The first ceremony will be the graduation of the seniors at the Clinch River Community School....
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

Board gives OK to therapy center having horses

The Oak Ridge Board of Zoning Appeals has approved a future therapy center in Oak Ridge to have horses. The couple who hope to develop the land are Sean and Sarah Pennington. Sean Pennington, an Oak Ridge resident, has said the business' focus would be on helping people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and child therapy, with therapists using horseback riding as an activity for the clients. He called it a “marriage and family therapy counseling practice.”
Anderson County, TNOak Ridger

Rotary Club of OR celebrates vaccine efforts

James Munsey is proud that over 4,900 doses of Moderna vaccine have been given at Munsey’s Pharmacy, a small family-owned pharmacy in Oak Ridge. This number is about 10.7% of the 45,898 vaccines given in Anderson County as of April 22. To try to accommodate the needs of community residents,...
Anderson County, TNWYSH AM 1380

ASAP Ambassadors work to keep prom, graduation season safe, sober

(ASAP of Anderson) In the United States, 33% of alcohol-related traffic fatalities among teens happen during the months of April-June, which is typically when proms and graduations are held across the country. In Anderson County, many teenagers are celebrating the end of the school year with special events like prom and seniors are getting ready to begin a new chapter in their lives after graduation. But in order to have a safe celebration, it is important that drugs and alcohol are not a part of the festivities. The ASAP Youth Ambassador Coalition, which consists of students from Anderson County, Clinton, and Oak Ridge high schools, are encouraging other teenagers to be safe and sober this spring.
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Hope All Mothers Had a Blessed Day!

I never knew her except through pictures and stories from our mother. Mandy Smith Torbett was our maternal grandmother. Originally from Anderson County, Tennessee, she moved to Knoxville when she and our grandfather, Tecil C. Torbett from Chattanooga, married. In 1941, at the age of 41, Mandy died as a result of a heart condition. Our mother was only eight years old.
Anderson County, TNOak Ridger

Protecting the children, schools

After hearing the news yesterday (May 5) that Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, has withdrawn from the agreement to provide police for schools, I began reflecting on how fortunate we are in Anderson County. First, the decision to remove law enforcement from the schools is beyond comprehension. The safety of our...