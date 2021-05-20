newsbreak-logo
China tightens control of private schools, ends foreign subjects

albuquerqueexpress.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTo ensure government control over all schools, China's State Council has outlawed the teaching of foreign academic subjects from kindergarten to grade nine in both public and private schools. While foreign ownership of schools has been prohibited, schools will be required to appoint members to their board of directors from...

