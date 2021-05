Just like in any NCAA Championship with more than one game the goal is always to survive and advance. The No. 6 Oklahoma State women’s golf team did just that this week in the Stanford Regional. The Cowgirls finished third with a score of 3-over-par. No. 20 Stanford, the host team, sailed to victory carding a 28-under-par regional, 30 strokes over second place No. 3 Wake Forest.