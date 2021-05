Congratulations to Georgia Tech legend Chris Bosh on being elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The announcement came over the weekend. He will be one of 16 new members who will be inducted. The enshrining ceremony for the Class of 2021 will take place on September 11th of this year. Bosh becomes the first former Georgia Tech player to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame. What a way to top of a brilliant career that includes two NBA Championships and an Olympic gold medal.