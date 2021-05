If you wanted to just sit and watch Kansas City soccer teams this weekend it was a good weekend to do it as all three professional outdoor teams were in action this weekend. Including Wednesday’s Sporting Kansas City game in Houston the only day without a KC pro team playing was on Thursday. On Friday, Sporting KC II suffered a 4-0 home loss to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. On Saturday, Kansas City NWSL kicked off the 2021 regular season in Louisville, playing to a 0-0 draw with expansion side Racing Louisville. Then on Sunday you had Sporting take the field against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Children’s Mercy Park. Here are stats and milestones from all four of the games over the past week.