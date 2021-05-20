newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Six dead after prison riot in western Guatemala

By Sofia Menchu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 hours ago

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Six people were killed in a prison in western Guatemala after a riot broke out at the facility on Wednesday, authorities said in a statement.

The victims were found decapitated on a patio in the overcrowded prison in the town of Cantel in the state of Quetzaltenango, the police statement said.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the killings were part of a confrontation between a gang and drug traffickers.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Riot#Guatemala City#Riot Police#State Prison#State Police#Drug Traffickers#Western Guatemala#Guatemala City#Authorities#Condition#Quetzaltenango#Anonymity#Cantel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
IBTimes

'Where Are Our Children?' Demand Mothers Of Mexico's Missing

Thousands of mothers of people missing in Mexico protested Monday to demand the authorities find their children, victims of the violence and impunity that plagues the country. "There's nothing to celebrate. Where are our children?" said Yolanda Moran, who attended the Mother's Day march in Mexico City in her wheelchair.
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Prosecutor Seeks Lengthy Prison Terms For Deadly Siberian Mall Fire

KEMEROVO, Russia -- The prosecutor in the high-profile case of a deadly mall fire in 2018 in Siberia has asked a court to sentence eight defendants to prison terms between five years and 14 1/2 years. Prosecutor Aleksandr Korobeinikov asked the Zavodskoi district court in the city of Kemerovo on...
WorldBirmingham Star

Prison Terms For 17 In Deadly Uzbek Dam Burst

Uzbekistan's Supreme Court has sentenced 17 people to prison terms of between four and 10 years for corruption and misconduct over a deadly dam burst last year. The Supreme Court said that the verdicts and sentences of the defendants, including energy officials, top officials of the state railways company, and leaders of construction companies that were involved into the construction of the dam, were pronounced on May 10.
Public Safetyinsightcrime.org

Brazil’s PCC Scared Rival Kingpin into Surrendering to Police

Fahd Jamil Georges, a veteran drug trafficker along the Paraguay-Brazil border, said he surrendered to authorities after being threatened by the PCC — a reminder of how completely the Brazilian gang has come to rule this frontier. The notorious Brazilian criminal, now 79, told a judge during a recent hearing...
ImmigrationBBC

Smuggling charges filed after 97 migrants found in Texas home

Five people in Texas have been charged with participating in an alleged smuggling operation after 97 migrants were found in a single Houston home. The discovery on Friday by Texas police shocked the community which is more than 300 miles (480km) from the nearest border crossing with Mexico. All five...
Public Safetyarcamax.com

'We are trapped here.' A Mexican town isolated by cartel terror

APATZINGÁN, Mexico — The town of Aguililla, situated deep in one the Mexico’s most lawless regions, made news this month when eight headless bodies were dumped there. Three weeks later, it is at war. Hardly anybody enters or leaves — at least not without the permission of rival gangs that have blocked the roads.
Public Safetythestkittsnevisobserver.com

Mexico: Drug Cartels Bomb Cops with Drones

Suspected criminals in Mexico have used drones to drop explosives on police, injuring two officers. Officials think the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is behind Tuesday’s attack in the western state of Michoacán. In August, two rigged drones were found in the car of suspected CJNG members. The drones...
Kansas Statejewishaz.com

Man behind deadly 2014 attack at Kansas Jewish centers dies in prison

White supremacist Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., who was responsible for killing three people at a Jewish community center and assisted-living/Jewish retirement facility in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2014, died in prison on Monday. Miller was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2015 for his attacks on the...
Public SafetyPosted by
Newsweek

Bus Passenger Caught With Fresh Human Head and Hands in Bag

A freshly severed human head and hands of a boy were found in the bag of a bus passenger in Kwara, Nigeria, during a police stop and search of the commercial vehicle, Nigerian authorities announced on Monday. Kwara State Police Command spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi called the crime "heinous" and said...
Salisbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Man charged in Salisbury was arrested after Capitol riot

SALISBURY — A New York man charged with threatening a motorist at the town's Interstate 95 rest stop in September was recently arrested on federal charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Jonathan J. Munafo, 34, of Albany was charged with federal offenses, including forcibly...
Auburn, NESand Hills Express

Prison ordered after drug court terminated

AUBURN - Charles Wakefield, 27, of Auburn was sentenced to two years in prison followed by 12 months post release supervision for possession of methamphetamine after his drug court placement was terminated. District Judge Rick Schreiner told Wakefield at sentencing that he had read a letter Wakefield sent him about...
WorldPopculture

Actor Accused of Being Cocaine Operation's Mastermind

Putu Winchester-Stanton, a former Australian actor, was among those arrested for their alleged roles in a cocaine ring in Byron Bay, an area popular for tourists in New South Wales, Australia. The 44-year-old was arrested in Mullumbimby and faces 10 drug charges, including supplying commercial quantities of illegal drugs and knowingly directing a criminal group, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. Six other men were arrested following the police investigation into the supply of cocaine in Byron Bay.