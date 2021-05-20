Douglas County mask mandate to stay in effect

Douglas County Commissioners agreed to keep in effect a health order requiring masks , despite nearly all public comment during Wednesday night's meeting favoring removing the mandate.

The three-member commission of Patrick Kelly, Shannon Reid and Shannon Portillo did not have to take a vote to leave the health order in place.

"I am very supportive of not rescinding the health order tonight," Kelly said.

Public health officials told the three-member commission it's strongly recommended that people who are not vaccinated wear a mask when around others.

About 40% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated.

One problem, a health official said, was relying on people to be honest and continue to wear a mask if they haven't been vaccinated.

Nearly all the people who spoke at the virtual meeting were strongly in favor of removing the health order.

They argued the science is flawed when it comes to wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

County Attorney John Bullock told the commissioners state law requires the commission to use the least restrictive way to achieve its desired result.

Whichever way they vote some businesses still plan to require masks.

The Burger Stand at the Casbah struggled during the pandemic, losing about half its business while relying take-out and delivery.

Coming out of the pandemic, customers are finally dining in, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance about masks for fully vaccinated people has some grilling them about whether to wear one.

"There's kind of been some just general confusion with people thinking, 'Oh, it's OK,'" Gabriel Lugo, the restaurant's general manager, said.

Regardless of what happens with the county, The Burger Stand at the Casbah will still require masks throughout the restaurant.

"For now, we kind of just want to err on the side of caution," Lugo said.

Customer Nikki Aqui had no complaints about the restaurant's plans.

"Not everyone's vaccinate kids 12 to 15 are just now starting to get vaccinated. So, if we're going to keep those people safe, too, it's probably best for people to keep wearing their masks," Aqui said.

The commission's next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on May 26.