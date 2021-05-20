newsbreak-logo
Butler star sprinter Guinness Brown wanted three WPIAL titles, but still wins two

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t stuff for the Guinness Book of Records, but two out of three ain’t bad. Guinness Brown had been the premier sprinter in the WPIAL all spring. A junior at Butler High School, Brown was the favorite to win all three sprint events at Wednesday’s Class 3A track and field championships at Slippery Rock University. It doesn’t happen often when a sprinter pulls off the triple crown in the WPIAL’s largest classification.

