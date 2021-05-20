newsbreak-logo
Sky hold on to beat Dream

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 hours ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 23 points, Ruthy Hebard had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the short-handed Chicago Sky held off the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Chicago led by as many as 23 points, but Atlanta trimmed it to 73-71 with 2:12 remaining. Astou Ndour scored the next five points to extend the Sky’s lead to seven, and Diamond DeShields, who was 3-of-11 shooting, sealed it on a baseline jumper with 35.9 seconds left.

Ndour finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Chicago (2-0), which turned it over 24 times. Stars Allie Quigley (hamstring) and Candace Parker (ankle) did not play.

SUN 88, FEVER 67

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the Sun eased by the Fever.

Connecticut broke it open in the second quarter, starting on a 22-6 spurt, capped by a 13-0 run, for a 48-26 lead with 3:15 remaining before halftime. Brionna Jones led four Sun players in double figures with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. She scored 14 of her points in the first half when Connecticut had 18 assists on 21 field goals and shot 60.6% from the field to build a 50-33 lead. Indiana was 12 of 34 (36.4%).

DeWanna Bonner scored 13 for Connecticut (3-0). Jasmine Thomas made her season debut after clearing COVID-19 protocols, and scored eight points.

Danielle Robinson scored 12 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 10 for Indiana (0-3).

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

