Playhouse Arts has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support Humboldt Hot Air: Our Rural Voices. This project will house the only public audio studio located in Arcata, Humboldt Hot Air: Our Rural Voice will support the creation of audio content featuring local community members, artists and organizations that embrace and reflect our unique community of the Pacific Northwest. Playhouse Arts’ project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.