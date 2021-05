Jason Derulo got to jet away in some Iron Man armor in his latest Instagram post. The Social Media mainstay has been delivering wild edits on all platforms for years now. That R&B career is still going on, but a lot of his newer fans know him as a talent judge and Internet challenge originator. In this clip, the family dog finds an Infinity Gauntlet oven mitt. Derulo puts on the Stark Tech glove and gets transformed into Iron Man. (Albeit the version of the hero from the earlier films.) He then gets those repulsers going and flies off with the soundtrack blaring behind him. As of now there are more than a quarter of a million likes on the Reel. Just another example of the R&B star’s complete command of the platform. He has more than 7 million followers, and he knows what kinds of stunts are going to perform well. Check out him rocketing in the backyard down below: