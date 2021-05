Blinn College sophomore guard Hailey Atwood (Austin) was named a first-team All-American after finishing eighth in the nation with 443 total points in 24 games. “It is really significant for me to be named a first-team All-American and be recognized for my hard work,” Atwood said. “It was definitely a team effort and had a lot to do with my coaches because they pushed me every day in practice and saw my potential. This team is special because we all care about each other and want to push each other to better, and that is what makes teams successful.”