The Real Housewives Star 24% Of People Would Never Want To Meet

Bravo's hit reality TV franchise "The Real Housewives" has had many head-turning characters on its series. The show, which first started in the gated community of Orange County way back before smartphones and streaming services were a thing, has now resulted in almost 10 different spinoff series. Those who are reality TV obsessed can watch cat fights break out amongst eccentric, upper class housewives from all over the U.S. Whether it be in the Big Apple or Beverly Hills, there's a franchise in almost every trending city now with new series in the works every few years. Thank you, reality TV genius Andy Cohen for all that you do!