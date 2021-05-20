newsbreak-logo
Increasing number of state studies after 2021 session

By Jacob Notermann
KFYR-TV
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State lawmakers are back in Bismarck for the first time since sine die. For the next 18 months, lawmakers will be meeting every few months. And those meetings give us some insight into what bills for next session will be. Among the more notable studies picked...

www.kfyrtv.com
