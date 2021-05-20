Increasing number of state studies after 2021 session

At the moment, paraquat is banned in 32 countries, including China. Since 1961, paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide, has been used on more than 100 crops in the United States to eliminate weeds and grasses that are resistant to glyphosate, another dangerous product sold under the brand name Roundup. Throughout the world, paraquat is one of the most popular herbicides. However, in the United States, only licensed applicators can employ paraquat, as the risk of poisoning is very high. It can be found under numerous brand names, such as Bonfire, Devour, Helmquat, Quik-Quat, Blanco and Parazone. One of the most renowned manufacturers of paraquat in the country is Syngenta. Nevertheless, there are numerous other companies that produce it, such as Chevron Chemical Company, United Phosphorous, Innvictis Crop Care LLC, and Adama Group.