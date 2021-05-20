newsbreak-logo
Baseball

Seven Greater Atlanta Christian baseball players named All-Region 5-AAA

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven Greater Atlanta Christian baseball players made the All-Region 5-AAA Team voted on by the league’s coaches. Collin Helms, Ford Hallock, Tyler Holsworth and Rhett Wells were first-team selections, while Eli Durnell, Graham Stogner and Aaron Hobson made the second team.

