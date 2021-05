(This post contains spoilers through Episode 9 of “The Underground Railroad.”) “The Underground Railroad” is a 10-episode limited series that tells the story of escaped Georgia slave Cora’s (Thuso Mbedu) attempts to outrun slave catcher Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a man who is hellbent on bringing her back to the plantation, as he was unable to catch her runaway mother, Mabel, many years ago. In the ninth episode of the show, their game of cat and mouse ends with Cora shooting Ridgeway point-blank at the bottom of a deep cavern that is one of the entrances to the show’s literal interpretation of the Underground Railroad.