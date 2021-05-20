Lucas Giolito strikes out 11, White Sox beat Twins 2-1

Unlikely or not, the White Sox starting rotation has been an early strength of the team in 2021. Lucas Giolito has been all of spectacular, dreadful, and also has a couple starts in-between. Lance Lynn has proved to be a worthwhile acquisition through a mere three starts. Dallas Keuchel’s peripherals look pretty typical of his successful career, even with some early command issues. Dylan Cease struggled command-wise before a compete game shutout on Thursday night where he looked special. If we were playing another 60-game season, Carlos Rodón would be one of the midseason favorites for the AL Cy Young. He’s been flat-out fun to watch. And then there’s Michael Kopech, the phenomenon who has created controversy as to what exactly his role should be for the rest of the campaign with his electric start.