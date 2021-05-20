newsbreak-logo
Lucas Giolito strikes out 11, White Sox beat Twins 2-1

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 14 hours ago

Lucas Giolito allowed two hits, struck out 11 and gave up one run over eight innings to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the rubber game of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis. Giolito (3-4), who was 1-4 with a...

