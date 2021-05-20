Las Vegas police seek shooter on U.S. 95, Durango

Las Vegas police are looking for a shooter after authorities say one person was transported to the hospital following a shooting on the U.S. 95 near Durango Drive.

Southbound Durango Drive was closed for some time while police investigated, the roadway has since reopened.

The person injured is stable at University Medical Center Trauma, police say.

It's unclear what led to the shooting at this time but authorities say "an altercation took place" in the area ahead of it.

The shooter is still outstanding. Anyone with information can report a tip to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

