newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police seek shooter on U.S. 95, Durango

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9sg9_0a59Qk2J00

Las Vegas police are looking for a shooter after authorities say one person was transported to the hospital following a shooting on the U.S. 95 near Durango Drive.

Southbound Durango Drive was closed for some time while police investigated, the roadway has since reopened.

The person injured is stable at University Medical Center Trauma, police say.

It's unclear what led to the shooting at this time but authorities say "an altercation took place" in the area ahead of it.

The shooter is still outstanding. Anyone with information can report a tip to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#University Police#U S News#The Ktnv Facebook#Apple Tv#Action News Get#Las Vegas Police#Southbound Durango Drive#Authorities#Medical#Breaking News Emails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
Related
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police warn of rise in car thefts

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they've seen an uptick in car thefts over the past year. According to LVMPD, the department has seen a 26% increase in car thefts compared to 2020. Police said the Convention Center and Spring Valley area commands are the most targeted areas.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas man charged with embezzling $105K from painting contractor

A Las Vegas bookkeeper has been charged with carrying out a six-figure embezzlement from a Las Vegas Valley construction company through a direct deposit scheme, according to police and court records. Brian Carty, 50, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday on felony charges of theft of...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Suspicious package shuts northbound I-15 lanes in northern valley

A report of a suspicious package prompted authorities to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in the northern Las Vegas Valley for nearly two hours early Monday. Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said officers were investigating the package that was discovered by Nevada Highway Patrol at 10:53 a.m. in the area of I-15 and Craig Road. Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said the northbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Cheyenne Avenue as of noon.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Vehicle thefts up sharply this year in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are reporting a 26 percent increase in vehicle thefts in the Las Vegas Valley this year, with thieves particularly targeting older-model Chevrolet Silverados and Tahoes, Ford F-150 pickups and Honda Civics and Accords. In a recent interview, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the Metropolitan Police Department...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Hearing for Las Vegas man accused of killing toddler delayed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The arraignment for new charges for a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son has been postponed. KLAS-TV reports that 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes, who is already charged with murder, was due to appear in court Monday. The new counts included resisting a public...
Henderson, NVreviewjournal.com

Coroner IDs man killed in suspected DUI crash in Henderson

A 63-year-old man who was killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday night in Henderson has been identified. Gurinder Singh died of blunt force injuries caused by a motor vehicle collision, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death an accident. The crash happened about 11:45 p.m....
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Man dies after motorcycle crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was critically hurt and later died after he was in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. May 13 in a roundabout on W. Flamingo Road and Granite Ridge Drive, near The Ridges community.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Family of slain toddler Amari Nicholson speaks — WATCH LIVE

Relatives of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson are speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon near where the toddler’s body was found last week. Representatives with Nevada Child Seekers are also expected to attend. Police announced last Wednesday that his body had been found. The man accused of killing Amari did not...
Nevada StatePosted by
Nationwide Report

Multi-vehicle pile-up led to injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28 (Lake Tahoe, NV)

On Saturday morning, a crash involving three vehicles caused injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28. The incident took place at about 10:52 a.m. on US 50 and Nevada 28 while reports showed that the wreck led to injuries. Two medical helicopters and a ground ambulance rushed the injured passengers to the hospital, said the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash also led to the traffic closure of the US 50 on Spooner Summit for about 3.5 hours. The authorities confirmed that one of the vehicles involved rolled over and they do not suspect impairment as a reason behind the crash.
Las Vegas, NVaudacy.com

Sheriff: Missing child case didn't qualify as an Amber Alert

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The case of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson is raising questions about why an Amber Alert wasn't sent out in his disappearance. Amari went missing from his apartment near Paradise and Twain on Wednesday, May 5th. His body wasn't found until a week later, near the place where he was last seen. Terrell Rhodes, the boyfriend of Amari's mother, has been charged in the boy's death.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Tight Amber Alert rules mean none sent for missing Vegas boy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police did not issue an Amber Alert for a missing toddler who was later found dead because they did not have any information on a possible suspect or a suspect vehicle as required by law, a sheriff said. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Lane closures on Strip near Resorts World this week

Travel delays are expected this week on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip as crews begin to wrap up a nearly year-and-half long road project. Repaving and striping work on the portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near the soon-to-open $4 billion Resorts World will result in one travel lane open in each direction between Resorts World Drive and Spring Mountain Road until 2 p.m. Friday, Clark County announced last week.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Amber Alert criteria not met for missing toddler found dead

A quarter century ago in Arlington, Texas, 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was riding a bicycle near her home when she was abducted and killed. An arrest has never been made in the case. But Amber’s legacy lives on across much of North America via the Amber Alert law enforcement notification system....