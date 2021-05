Among his other records, Tom Brady has the dubious distinction of appearing in a record four NFL season-openers. Brady, fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl win, is slated to make his fifth season-opening start when the league kicks off its 102nd season on Thursday, Sept. 9. This will be his first of such games as a member of the Buccaneers, who are slated to become the first defending champion in the salary-cap era to bring back each of their 22 starters.