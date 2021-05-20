newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

215 Beltway closures between Sky Pointe Drive, Grand Montecito Parkway

By KTNV Staff
KTNV
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces an east and westbound 215 Beltway closure between Sky Pointe Drive and Grand Montecito Parkway from 8 p.m., May 20, until 5 a.m., May 21, in northwest Las Vegas. The temporary closure is needed as part of the $155...

