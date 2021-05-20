newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

North Carolina Woman Charged with Three Counts of Murder and One Count of Child Abuse Over Fatal Highway Crash

By Colin Kalmbacher
msn.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Carolina woman is facing three murder charges over a fatal head-on collision last month on an interstate highway. Ivory June Adajar, 38, was previously charged with three counts of death-by-vehicle along with reckless driving, expired tags, a safe moving violation and driving with a suspended license. In the...

