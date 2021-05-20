Ex-cops who roughed up and mocked 73-year-old woman with dementia are criminally charged

The former Colorado cops who roughed up a 73-year-old woman with dementia over a $14 unpaid Walmart tab – for merchandise she put back – have been criminally charged. Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, both directly involved in the June 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, were charged with felonies and misdemeanors. They were first placed on leave and then left the police force, along with Tyler Blackett. The three, along with colleagues, later mocked Garner while viewing video footage of the arrest in Loveland, a city about 50 miles north of Denver.